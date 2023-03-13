BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man was recently arrested for two felonies, felony vehicle theft and felony assault.

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8:31 P.M. a trooper was dispatched to a residence in Beaver due to reports of brandishing.

When the trooper arrived, he saw a vehicle with a Maryland registration parked in front of the residence. The trooper then saw a woman, standing beside the passenger door of the vehicle. The trooper made contact with her, in which she alleged that Peyton Dallas Parks had a gun on himself.

According to documents, Parks was wearing a black holster on his right hip and stated the gun was his and in the car with him. The trooper also found a 9mm round in the front driver-side floorboard.

The victim said she was walking from the home and going to a neighbor’s house when she saw Parks in front in his vehicle. The victim said she knew Parks from previous encounters and was afraid of him. She also stated that Parks had tried to make her come out and talk to him, but she refused several times.

Around that time he allegedly tried to use a gun to make her get in his car with him, she said. The victim then got in fear for her life. The victim then stated that Parks had a gun sitting on his lap pointed in her direction. She then stated that asked to get out of the vehicle several times, but Parks allegedly refused. The victim claimed she feared leaving Parks’ car in fear of getting shot.