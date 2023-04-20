BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to committing an export fraud violation after submitting false export valuations for high-end technology devices.

According to court documents, Rana Zeeshan Tanveer, 42, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to committing an export fraud violation on Thursday, April 20, 2023. According to statements made in court, Tanveer ordered two high-technology items totaling $4,000 in value. Tanveer admitted to creating a false invoice that intentionally understated the value of the items as less than $200.

Tanveer further admitted to using the false invoice to ship the items to Pakistan using a freight forwarding service in July 2017.

Federal law requires the filing of accurate Electronic Export Information through the Automated Export System about certain items that are exported from the United States. It is a federal crime to knowingly submit false or misleading Electronic Export Information.

“Knowingly undervaluing shipments in order to avoid export reporting requirements is a violation of U.S. export control rules. The Office of Export Enforcement will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prevent and disrupt illicit trade that threatens U.S. national security and undermines U.S. foreign policy.” OEE Washington Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Scott Anderson.

Tanveer is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.