BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Raleigh County pleaded guilty in a Raleigh County courtroom to sexual abuse of a minor.

Joshua Kincaid faces up to 45 years in prison.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Kincaid pleaded guilty to First Degree Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian. Kincaid reportedly abused a young girl from 2018 to 2022.

Kincaid was also sentenced on Wednesday. Judge Poling ordered all of Kincaid’s prison time to be served consecutively.

Joshua Kincaid faces 15 to 45 years in prison. If ever released, Kincaid will have to serve 50 years of supervised probation.

In the plea and sentencing, Kincaid was also registered in the sex offender registry.

