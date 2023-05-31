COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Raleigh County was sentenced to more than two years in prison for a federal gun crime in the county.

According to information from the Department of Justice, while a search warrant was being carried out on a home in the Cool Ridge area of Raleigh County on April 7, 2022, a car driven by Gregory Kincaid, 31, of Cool Ridge, pulled into the home that was being investigated.

Through further questioning, Kincaid admitted to investigators that he was in possession of a handgun. He had reportedly stolen the gun from his father and brought it to the home in an attempt to trade or sell for money or drugs.

Kincaid is not able to have gun due to a prior felony DUI conviction in Raleigh County from 2020.

Kincaid was officially charged with Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. No mugshot was available for Kincaid.