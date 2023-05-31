BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for the possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the US Department of Justice, David Jefferey Edwards, 47 of Daniels, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

On February 24, 2022, local law enforcement executed a warrant for Edwards. Afterwards, he admitted to possessing 19 grams of methamphetamine in nine small bags, one gram of fentanyl, and $958 during the search in his home in Daniels. He would also admit his intent to distribute the substances.

Edwards stated that he sold a half-gram of fentanyl to an informant in December of 2021, and that he was selling an average of half an ounce of methamphetamine a week for several weeks.

On top of the substances found, the officers also found an improvised explosive, a glass bottle full of gunpowder, metal spheres, projectiles, and other potential explosive objects. Edwards admitted to making the explosive device.

