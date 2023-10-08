RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was shot after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at officers following a car chase.

According to a release from Sheriff Canady of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a man with a shotgun in the parking lot of ‘Flipstarz’ in Beaver, West Virginia. The person who called also said they believed the man was waiting on his wife and children, and that a custody dispute was possibly happening.

Before deputies and troopers could get to the scene, the suspect, Alan C. Warden, 39, of Stanaford, West Virginia, had driven away in his van with his wife and children. According to the release, Warden’s van was located on Clarence W. Meadows Boulevard in Beckley.

When the deputy attempted to stop the van, Warden continued to drive. He reportedly exceeded speeds of 90 miles per hour. The car chase continued until Warden got to his home on Stanaford Road.

The release stated Warden got out of his car with the shotgun in hand. Deputies ordered Warden to drop the gun multiple times, but he allegedly refused all commands. Warden then turned the shotgun towards deputies before he was shot by a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Warden was taken to BARH before being flown to a Charleston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thankfully, nobody else was injured during the incident.

Multiple charges are pending against Alan C. Warden.