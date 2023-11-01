BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on October 30, 2023, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Hubbard Street in Beckley.

Once there, it was revealed that an unknown person or persons had fired multiple times into an apartment. No one was injured during the incident.

The responding deputies collected evidence and are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300, or can submit anonymous tips by contacting Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or at www.crimestopperswv.com. Rewards are offered by Crimestoppers for successful tips.

Stick with 59News for more updates.