SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s office responded to a fatal shooting in the Sophia area of Raleigh County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4 AM on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, deputies responded to a report of a fatal shooting on Virginia Street in Sophia.

Detectives continue to process the scene at this time. The investigation surrounding what caused the shooting remains active.

The shooter was identified by detectives and is going through interviews now. Both the victim and shooter’s identities were not released.

