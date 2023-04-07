BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A shooting in Beckley left one man in the hospital and the suspect is on the loose.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, a shooting happened on Thursday, April 6, 2023 just after 2 P.M. in the 100 Block of Ringleben Street. Allard told 59News that a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower half of his body while sitting in a car.

The suspect, who was the passenger in the car next to the victims, allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun. The suspect left the scene before law enforcement could arrive.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his conditions are unknown.

The suspect is still on the loose and no arrests have been made.

