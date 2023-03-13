BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A woman was arrested after allegedly bringing tobacco and other controlled substances to a local jail.

According to court documents, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., a trooper received a call via dispatch in reference to a drug complaint at Southern Regional Jail.

When the trooper arrived at the jail, he spoke with Major A. Hudson who stated that he had information from another inmate that a female identified as Heather Maria Ward, a kitchen supervisor at Southern Regional Jail. The inmate alleged Ward would be transporting and delivering narcotics to Southern Regional Jail on the same date.

Major Hudson approached Ward when she got to the jail and found one gallon-sized bag containing 269 grams of tobacco, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of fentanyl, 12 Suboxone strips, and tobacco roll paper.

Ward was arrested and charged with three counts of transporting a Controlled Substance onto the Grounds of a State Correctional Facility and Transporting Tobacco onto the Grounds of a State Correctional Facility.