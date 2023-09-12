JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after an apparent stabbing in the Jumping Branch area.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in the Jumping Branch area of Raleigh County. This was after Scott Lilly called 911 to report Brandy Lilly and him had been in a physical fight and she was allegedly chasing him with a knife.

He also said she had allegedly stabbed him in the chest with the knife.

Once on scene, deputies found Mr. Lilly inside the home in kitchen. He was bleeding from the chest while Brandy Lilly was in the kitchen pantry. According to the complaint, she was also covered in blood.

Brandy Lilly was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing Scott Lilly.

Stick with 59News for more.