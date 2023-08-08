BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff Canaday with The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced via social media that a Raleigh County woman charged with first-degree murder is wanted after escaping home confinement.

Aredith Lynaea Thompson, also known as “NayNay”, of Beckley was placed on house arrest by the Raleigh County Circuit Court as a condition of bond for a pending 1st degree murder charge. Thompson is 30 years old, stands 6’1″, and is approximately 240lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Thompson is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see Thompson, notify the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300, 911, or Crimestoppers at (304)255-STOP.