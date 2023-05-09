BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man will serve the remainder of his life in prison after a Raleigh County judge handed down the sentence.

Ronald McClung, 41, originally entered a guilty plea for the first-degree murder of Tonya Adkins, of Beckley in August of 2021. He entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Ronald McClung was given his sentence of life in prison without mercy.

Tonya Adkins was reported missing to Beckley Police Department on August 18, 2021.

Adkins’ family made pleas on social media for information on her whereabouts. McClung reportedly shared at least one of the posts, his personal Facebook page showed. Police recovered Adkins’ body from a wooded area near New River Drive in Beckley on September 8, 2021, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department officers also entered the investigation, due to jurisdiction.

According to police, witnesses came forward and reported McClung had confessed to killing Adkins, and he was arrested.

McClung reportedly asked for mercy but the judge agreed with Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, who says McClung gave several versions of the crime and doesn’t show remorse.

The victim’s family thanked the judge and they say they miss Adkins every day.