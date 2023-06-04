BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two Raleigh County residents are arrested after police discover heroin and crystal meth during a traffic stop.

Captain Robert Maddy with the West Virginia state police confirms that Beckley resident Danny Fortune and Coal City resident Zoe Andrews were arrested after an officer discovered multiple drugs in the car during a traffic stop.

Trooper First Class M.D. Brooks with the West Virginia State Police worked alongside a K-9 from the Beckley Police Department to discover the drugs.

Approximately 7 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl were seized from the vehicle, along with what police call a significant amount of heroin, crystal meth and Xanax pills in Andrews’ possession.

Both Fortune and Andrews were charged with possession with intent to deliver.