BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Beckley Police Department released information regarding a home invasion robbery and kidnapping that occurred at a Beckley home in April, 2023.

On April 17, 2023, officers with the Beckley Police Department responded to a home invasion robbery on Fayette Street in Beckley. Upon arrival, two women victims explained to the officers two black men forced entry into the home and held them at gunpoint demanding to know the location of a safe. Officers were able to secure camera footage from a nearby church that showed a red Hyundai turning onto the street at a high rate of speed.

Detective Snuffer with the Beckley Police Department ran a registration check on the Hyundai and found it belonged to a Beckley man. Upon interviewing the man, Detective Snuffer learned the car was in possession of his granddaughter who lived in South Carolina and the granddaughter had a boyfriend identified as Isiah Shaw.

During interviews with the home invasion robbery victims, Detective Snuffer noted both victims stated one of the black men as skinny with dreadlocks and a tattoo above the eye and hand tattoos. The other man was described as a larger man with a distinct jacket design resembling wings and he held the guns on the victims as the skinny man looked for the safe then attempted to bound the victims with a phone cord as he took their cellphones.

Being familiar with Isiah Shaw from a previous drug investigation, Detective Snuffer contacted Shaw’s probation office and was able to receive Shaw’s current cellphone number and an updated photograph. Studying the picture, Detective Snuffer noted a tattoo above the eye and hand tattoos matching the victims description. Detective Snuffer requested a search warrant through Raleigh County Magistrate Court for Shaw’s phone records from January 1, 2023 to May 1, 2023.

Through the phone records, Detective Snuffer reported the location of Shaw’s cellphone at the time of the April 17th robbery was in the area of Fayette Street in Beckley before and after the robbery. Through reviewing more camera footage from the surrounding area, Shaw was confirmed to be in the red Hyundai with a larger man that appears to be wearing the distinct jacket. Facial Recognition Software determined the second, larger man to be identified as Franklin Brown.

Isiah Shaw was booked for Robbery and Kidnapping on June 1, 2023. Franklin Brown was booked on July 5, 2023 for Robbery and Kidnapping. A scheduling for their sentencing is unannounced at this time.