BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced two men pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl in southern West Virginia.

According to court documents, Lorenzo Herbert, 33 of Beckley, and Rory Spells, 35, of Chicago Illinois were found mixing and preparing fentanyl in a Beckley home after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on September 28, 2022. Officers found differing amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and $8,245 in cash. Herbert and Spells further admitted the money was from previous drug trafficking activity.

Herbert is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19, 2023, and faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, with least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

Spells is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

The investigation was part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.