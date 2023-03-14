BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department arrested a woman in Beckley and charged her with kidnapping, grand larceny and driving suspended.

On Monday, March 13, 2023, Officer Cline, with other Beckley P.D. officers, pulled a vehicle over on Harper Road after observing it swerving. When Officer Cline approached the car, he noted a child was in an unbuckled car seat.

The child’s mother, Elana Turner, arrived on scene and explained the situation to Officer Cline. The woman who was driving at the time the car was pulled over was Judy Musick. Turner picked up Musick and the two went shopping at Crossroad Mall. Turned shopped and returned to her car with her child when Musick came running to the car carrying multiple items.

Musick entered the passenger seat and screamed to Turner “Go! Go! Go!” in which Turner exited the vehicle to attempt to remove Musick from the passenger seat. When Turner exited the vehicle, Musick moved to the driver seat and proceeded to drive off with the child still in the car.

Turner stated that Musick did not have permission to take the car or the child. Judy Musick was arrested and charged with kidnapping, grand larceny, and driving suspended.