On November 15th, 2022 Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at a home on Canterbury Dr. in Beckley. When Deputies arrived on scene they were met at the door by the suspect, Angela Hubbard.

Once inside Deputies found the victim David Hubbard in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Raleigh General for his injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to BARH for evaluation and later to SRJ. At this time Angela Hubbard is being charged with attempted murder.

