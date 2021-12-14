Raleigh County man arrested after child hospitalized from exposure to heroin

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County man is facing charges after exposing a child to heroin leads to them being taken to the hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 11, 2021, William Derek Chappell reportedly admitted to authorities that a child got ahold of a bag that contained heroin residue. The child was exposed to the drug, which caused the child to lose consciousness. He called 911 and told dispatch of the situation.

Chappell said he used the heroin prior to being alone with the child. He was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

The child was transported to a local hospital where care is being given.