ODD, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was arrested for arson after he allegedly started a structure fire in the Odd area of Raleigh County.

A criminal complaint stated that on March 4, 2023, at around 12:56 A.M., a call was made to Raleigh County Dispatch stating a structure fire erupted in the 200 block of S. Westview Lane in Odd.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Jeremiah Jack Dickerson allegedly told Ghent Volunteer Firefighters that he started the fire and then left. Dickerson also admitted that he knew the home was not his property and that he willingly started the fire, which caused the residence to be severely damaged, causing the owner a loss greater than $500.

When trying to detain the suspect, Dickerson tried getting away from police officers. He was finally detained after his attempts to obstruct police officers.

