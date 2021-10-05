Raleigh County man charged with murder after fight between neighbors turns deadly

RALEIGH, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man is facing multiple felony charges after a fight between neighbors turns deadly.

On Monday, October 4, 2021, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at 353 Burmeister Avenue in Raleigh County. Once on scene, deputies helped Jan Care Ambulance load the, at the time, wounded gunshot victim, Herbert Jeffrey Howerton Jr. into the ambulance. While being loaded in the ambulance, Howerton Jr. told both police and EMS that Joey Dewayne Meadows had shot him.

During further investigation, deputies discovered that an earlier fight between Meadows’ girlfriend, Tabitha Templeton, and Herbert Jeffrey Howerton Sr., reportedly over cigarettes, was the initial cause. Templeton told police that during the argument she was slapped by Howerton Sr. before going next door to tell Meadows what had happened.

According to multiple witness statements, Meadows went next door with a gun, where two-gunshots could be heard. Following the shots, Howerton Jr. exited the house saying he had been shot. Meadows told police that he did remove the gun from his pants, but that it accidentally went off. He also was not sure if it went off once or twice.

After a search warrant was served on the property, police found the gun that was used, one magazine, and two empty shell casings. As of 4:51 on October 4, 2021, Herbert Jeffrey Howerton Jr. passed away due to his injuries.

Joey Dewayne Meadows is charged with one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of murder.