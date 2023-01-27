COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriffs Department report a Raleigh County man has plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

Gregory Kincaid, 30, of Cool Ridge, pleaded guilty Friday, January 27, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 7, 2022, law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant at a Cool Ridge residence when Kincaid arrived at the house in a car. When officers removed Kincaid from the car, Kincaid admitted that he possessed a 9mm pistol. Kincaid also told officers he had stolen the firearm from his father and brought it to the residence being searched to sell or trade for controlled substances.

Kincaid reportedly knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for third-offense driving revoked for DUI in Raleigh County Circuit Court on November 25, 2020.

Kincaid is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12, 2023 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.