BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, started speaking with an individual on Facebook he believed to be a 9-year-old girl in December 2021. He admitted to investigators that he discussed sexually explicit topics with the minor female.

Cook arranged to meet the minor female outside of a Raleigh County school on December 28, 2021. When Cook arrived at the location that evening, he was arrested by the police.

Cook is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5, 2023, where he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. He must also serve at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and pay a $250,000 fine.