Raleigh County man pleads guilty to child exploitation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 9, 2021, a man from Raleigh County pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court statements, Thomas John Mills, 36, of Beckley, WV, admitted to convincing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct between March 2020 and October 2020. Mills reportedly made the minor send him sexually explicit content over text messages.

Thomas Mills pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. He faces at least 15 years in prison, and up to 30 years when he is sentenced on March 25, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson commended the work of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.