Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Edward Paul Potter, of Bradley, pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge today, January 26, 2022.

According to court information, a search was performed at Potter’s home in Bradley, WV on December 1, 2020. During the search, law enforcement officers found over 50 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture worth $1,356 and 17 guns. Potter admitted that he was planning to sell the heroin and fentanyl mixture.

Potter also admitted that he had been working with a drug trafficking ring operating from Detroit and he had been receiving regular shipments of heroin due to this.

Potter pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and faces up to 20 years imprisonment when he is sentenced on May 6, 2022.