BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, September 30, 2022, a Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution.

According to court documents, on October 6, 2021, Sean Hafesh, 33, of Daniels, sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a home in Daniels, West Virginia. The following day, officers executed a search warrant at a home and found 355 grams of suspected heroin, 24.5 grams of methamphetamine, a revolver, and a bolt-action rifle belonging to Hafesh.

On October 21, 2021, Hafesh was stopped by a law enforcement officer who seized 36 grams of heroin and $1,460 in cash from Hafesh’s vehicle. On April 7, 2022, law enforcement officers again issued a search warrant at a residence in Beaver and found 56 grams of suspected heroin, 33 grams of meth, 62 grams of crack cocaine, $1,042 in cash and several firearms belonging to Hafesh.

The heroin from the controlled buys was suspected to contain fentanyl and West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance contained fentanyl. Hafesh further admitted to the officers he had been selling a significant amount of suspected heroin during the previous several months.

United States Attorney Will Thompson along with United States District Judge Frank W. Volk announced Hafesh is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.