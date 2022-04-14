BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Joshua Radcliffe, 41, of Shady Spring, admitted that he used a Cobray Model D, .45/.410-caliber Derringer pistol to rob the Shop Rite convenience store in Shady Spring, Raleigh County. The robbery occurred on December 1, 2021. Law enforcement officers found the firearm in his residence during a search on December 6, 2021.

Federal law prohibits a person who already has a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Radcliffe was aware about his prohibition from possessing a firearm because of his August 2019 felony conviction. The previous felony conviction was held in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for conspiracy to use firearms in a drug trafficking crime.

Radcliffe is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.