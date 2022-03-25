BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Henry Quade will serve 5 to 25 years in prison for felony first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 after accepting a plea deal in September of 2021.

According to court documents, in 2018 Quade, then age 70, sexually abused a child who was 10 at the time. The documents also stated the abuse started when the child was 8 years old.

Quade is required to register as a sex offender for life and will also serve 25 years of supervision upon release.