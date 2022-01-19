Raleigh County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence for murder on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Back on December 22, 2020, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a shooting in Beckley. According to court documents, Plumley and the victim, Brian Ruffin, got into a fight on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. The pair then left.

However, police said later on that day, Ruffin and another person passed Plumley riding a motorcycle. Accounts from investigators said the two turned around and followed Plumley. Documents state they both pulled into a driveway of a home and Plumley pulled the trigger. Ruffin was shot in the head and died a few days later.

Plumley originally pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on November 18, 2021. He will spend the next 40 years in prison.

