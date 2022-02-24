OAK HILL, W.V. (WVNS) – On February 23, 2022, Keith Sizemore, 50, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to four to 20 years in prison for the felony crime of possession of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver.

According to court documents, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement stopped a vehicle where Keith Sizemore was a passenger. Sizemore was known by the police as someone suspected of illegal trafficking of controlled substances in the area. While Sizemore was being searched by law enforcement, they found two packages of suspected heroin weighing almost 16 grams. Laboratory analysis later confirmed these packages actually contained Fentanyl and Tramadol.

According to the CDC, Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl is frequently sold on the streets as heroin. Sizemore will serve a minimum of four years before becoming eligible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.