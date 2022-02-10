Raleigh County pair faces felony child neglect charges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man and woman from Raleigh County are facing child neglect charges after allegedly locking a minor in a laundry room.

On February 8, 2022, Raleigh County’s Deputy McDaniel responded to a dispatch call on Irish Mountain Rd. in Bragg, WV.

At the home, McDaniel found a minor locked in a laundry room containing opened cleaning supplies, little to no ventilation, and water softener with electrical wires nearby. According to the complaint, Deputy McDaniel also noticed there was no means for the victim to exit the room.

Rebecca Mae Richmond admitted to putting the victim in the locked laundry room for extended periods of time with Bobby Jo Richmond. Bobby Jo Richmond was also in possession of a firearm he wasn’t allowed to have due to a previous felony conviction.

Rebecca Mae Richmond was charged with the felony crime of child neglect creating risk of injury and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bobby Jo Richmond received the same felony charges as well as the felony charge of unlawful possession of a deadly weapon.