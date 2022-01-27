Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announce multiple arrests after extensive investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple arrests that were made as a result of a several-month long investigation.

The arrests were made by members of the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. The Task Force consists of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and ATF.

Each arrest is listed below. Mugshots in the picture above this story are provided for those who had them available for use.

Kristopher Thomas , of Detroit, was arrested in Amigo, WV. He was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

, of Detroit, was arrested in Amigo, WV. He was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin). Howard Snider , of Detroit, was also arrested in Amigo. He was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

, of Detroit, was also arrested in Amigo. He was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin). Eugene Williams , of Detroit, was arrested in Beckley, WV. Williams was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

, of Detroit, was arrested in Beckley, WV. Williams was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin). Jannette Welch , of Coal City, was arrested by law enforcement in Coal City, WV. She is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

, of Coal City, was arrested by law enforcement in Coal City, WV. She is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin). Shannan Meadows , of Daniels, was arrested in Daniels, WV. She is facing one charge for delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

, of Daniels, was arrested in Daniels, WV. She is facing one charge for delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin). Eddie Kellom , of Detroit, was arrested in Putnam County for crime he allegedly committed in Raleigh County. He was charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

, of Detroit, was arrested in Putnam County for crime he allegedly committed in Raleigh County. He was charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin). Isaiah Francis, of Beckley, turned himself into law enforcement on January 26, 2022. He was charged with 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Heroin).

Anyone with any information regarding any of these arrests is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at, (304) 255-9300.