BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman pleaded guilty Friday, September 30, 2022 for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

Court documents stated on November 8, 2021, officers issued a search warrant for a Beckley hotel room where Krystal Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, was found staying with different amounts of meth, fentanyl, and heroin.

Officers found Cresce’s co-defendant in the hallway near Cresce’s hotel room and discovered approximately 64 grams of heroin, 54 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,850 in cash. Cresce admitted that she worked with and assisted her co-defendant in the possession and distribution of the heroin and methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson and United States District Judge Frank W. Volk announced Cresce is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2023 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.