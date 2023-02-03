BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, sold approximately 1 ounce of meth to a secret source connected with the ATF at her Beckley residence. Vass further admitted to selling approximately 47 grams of methamphetamine to the secret source at her residence on March 27, 2022.

On April 5, 2022, law enforcement carried out a search warrant at Vass’ home and found differing amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Vass admitted to officers that she had been selling approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine every four days and approximately 7 grams of fentanyl per week from December 2021 until her arrest on April 5, 2022.

Jamie Vass was sentenced Friday, February 3, 2023, to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.