BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty today to possession of Heroine, Meth, Fentanyl, and large amounts of prescription medications.

According court information, on September 21, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Larry Wayne Meadows’ Shady Spring home. During the search, officers found approximately 28 grams of meth, several grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, and a large assortment of prescription pills. Meadows admitted that he had these drugs with the intent to distribute them. Meadows further admitted to possessing four firearms that officers also found inside his house.

Meadows is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit (BRCDVCU).