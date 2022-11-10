BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jurors in Raleigh County Circuit Court found Rashad Thompson guilty of first degree murder in the bludgeoning death of 7-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown on March 18, 2021, and the attempted murder of 26-year-old Felicia Brown, Tre-Shaun’s mother.

They also found him guilty of malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in death and two counts of domestic battery.

Thompson, 36, stabbed Brown inside of her Lewis Ritchie Apartments kitchen. When she ran to a neighbor for help, he used a claw hammer to beat Tre-Shaun, who was fully disabled, to death.

Jurors deliberated just over two hours before delivering the verdicts. In his closing argument to jurors on Thursday, November 10, 2022, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield urged jurors to find Thompson guilty of all charges.

Hatfield said Thompson, who was living with Brown, broke Brown’s cell phone and stabbed her repeatedly inside of her apartment. He said Thompson followed Brown out of the apartment, returned, changed his clothing and then went to the kitchen and found the hammer he used to kill Tre-Shaun. Hatfield reminded jurors of police testimony, when officers said they responded to neighbors’ 911 calls and found Brown’s apartment locked. Thompson answered the back door and told police, “I lost it.”

Defense Attorney Stanley Selden told jurors during his closing argument that Brown may have killed Tre-Shaun because she was upset with his school. He said Brown’s alleged actions could have prompted Thompson to stab her and kill her child.

Now the court will decide whether or not Thompson’s sentence will include mercy.

