DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Delray Beach police released a rendering of a woman whose body parts were found in three suitcases in the Intracostal waterway.

Officers said they got a call from a construction worker Monday afternoon telling them about a suspicious item floating in the water.

When investigators arrived, they said they found a suitcase containing human remains.

Callers reported finding two other suitcases nearby shortly after. Police said the remains were from a woman between 35 and 45 years of age who was wearing a floral tank top, a black undershirt, and black mid-thigh shorts. She also had tattooed eyebrows. Delray Beach police said they believe the woman was murdered sometime between July 17 and July 20. Officers released a sketch of the woman, along with photos of two pieces of luggage that the victim’s body was found in.

One of the suitcases is a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag. The second is a green and black polka dot Charlie Sports bag.

Photo from Delray Beach Police Department

Police said the woman was wearing a floral top by “Betzabe,” which appears to be a Brazilian company.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

“If you saw something or have any information about this case, please contact us. No bit of information is too small,” the sheriff’s office said.