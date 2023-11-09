CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a reward for help in locating a West Virginia man wanted on multiple charges including murder.

According to the US Marshals for the Eastern District of Kentucky Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force and Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force, 36-year-old Charles Ray Blevins “Charlie B”, of Williamson, West Virginia is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Kentucky State Police, and West Virginia Department of Corrections on a warrant for first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and violations of parole.

Crime Stoppers and the US Marshals Service are offering a combined reward up up $10,000 for information leading to Blevins’ arrest.

Blevins was convicted of second-degree murder in Cabell County in 2009 and was sentenced to prison before being released on parole in 2019.

Blevins is alleged to have shot and killed 44-year-old Adrian Smith in South Williamson, Kentucky on July 6, 2019. On July 11, 2019, the Kentucky State Police and the West Virginia Department of Corrections obtained warrants for Blevins.

Since the warrants were obtained, Blevins has avoided arrest by law enforcement.

Blevins is considered armed and dangerous. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds, and has tattoos on both forearms. A heart with an arrow through it with ribbon “Natosha” and “To Lose Your Soul” on his left forearm, and the words “Why Gain the World” on his right forearm. Blevins may have changed his appearance and could be living under an alias.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Blevins, please call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332. Tips can also be submitted here, and all tips are confidential.