Richard Chambers sentenced to no less than 255 years in prison for sexual abuse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Judge Kirkpatrick handed down a lengthy sentence Wednesday morning for Richard Lee Chambers, who was found guilty of sexual abuse.

Chambers sexually abused a child and was originally charged in 2018. In August 2020, Chambers was found guilty on 21 counts by a “jury of his peers,” of sexual abuse, ranging from six counts of first degree sexual assault, to another six counts of sexual abuse, among multiple other charges.

Chambers received the maximum sentence of of 255 years in prison and up to 855 years. He must serve all counts consecutively.

According to Judge Kirkpatrick, if Chambers ever gets out of prison, he will serve 25 years of supervised probation and is required to register as a sex offender.