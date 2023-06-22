RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — A man from Tazewell County, Virginia was arrested and is now facing multiple charges after what police said was a “brief standoff”.

According to the Richlands Police Department, officers along with deputies from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a potentially armed man on Lee Street in Richlands. After what Richlands P.D. said was a “brief standoff”, they were able to arrest Jonathan Lynn Pilkins, 37, of Richlands.

Through further questioning, it was discovered that Pilkins had allegedly threatened, assaulted, and abducted an elderly man where he was arrested.

Jonathan Lynn Pilkins was arrested on an outstanding capias warrant out of Tazewell County. He was also charged with Abduction, Strangulation, and Threatening to Burn a Dwelling/House.

He is currently being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

