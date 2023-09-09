BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a Beckley-to-Philadelphia gun trafficking conspiracy.

Bisheem “Bosh” Jones, 37, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for leading a plan to traffic more than 140 guns from southern West Virginia to Philadelphia.

Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also called “Peanut” and “Nut,” 23, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for a key role in the gun trafficking conspiracy.

Jones was found guilty by a federal jury after evidence at the trail showed that he supervised a conspiracy that involved recruiting straw purchasers in the Beckley area to buy guns that Jones and other co-conspirators then took to Philadelphia to sell. After five days of trial, on December 16, 2022, he was convicted of interstate travel with the intent to deal in firearms without a license, conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to deal in firearms without a license and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jones and his fellow co-conspirators trafficked over 140 guns from around June 2020 to around July 2021. More than 50 guns were reclaimed at crime scenes, mainly in Philadelphia, and were then connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.

Bisheem Jones brought deadly and tragic results to the streets of Philadelphia and elsewhere. Today’s sentence reflects the harm Jones caused and offers a warning to others who seek to traffic in firearms illegally and bring violence to our communities. Will Thompson | United States Attorney

Jones was the one to select the guns that the straw purchasers would buy and then he gave the money needed to buy them. He also used money or drugs to pay the straw purchasers to buy the guns. The straw purchasers lied on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 that they were the buyers of the guns when they knew they were purchasing them for Jones’ interstate gun trafficking conspiracy.

TF’s mission is to protect the public by keeping firearms out of the hands of violent criminals. One of the ways we accomplish our mission is by identifying the sources of crime guns and taking swift action before those firearms can be used to cause harm. This case demonstrates how criminals illegally acquire firearms, and how ATF and our law enforcement partners work together to disrupt these networks. I commend the investigative team and the United States Attorney’s Office for their diligent work and for their commitment to keeping our communities safe. Shawn Morrow | ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Division, which includes West Virginia.

Jones’ prison sentence was increased significantly due to the federal money laundering statutes that he violated. The unique part of the investigation was that the agents were able to identify financial transactions that violated federal money laundering statutes while also promoting Jones’ firearms trafficking enterprise.

From around June 2020 to approximately July 2021 Jones’ use of per-to-peer payment apps to payment apps to transfer money to multiple people in Philadelphia and Beckley. That money was then used to buy guns in the Southern District of West Virginia. After that the guns were taken from Beckley to Philadelphia and were sold for profit, and the money was then used to buy more guns in the Beckley area. Jones’ own bank account was used to pay the straw purchasers and deposit the money from selling the guns in Philadelphia.

The investigative prowess of IRS Criminal Investigation special agents and our law enforcement partners disrupted the financial flow of funds supporting illegal firearms trafficking. IRS-CI is committed to the dismantling of criminal networks that pose a threat to public safety. Kareem A. Carter | Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Washington, D.C. Field Office

Woodard-Smith had an essential role in the gun trafficking conspiracy. He traveled from Philadelphia to Beckley with Jones to keep an eye on the purchase of the guns at the Beckley-area stores. He also encouraged his fellow traffickers to get rid of the serial numbers on the guns before selling them.

Woodard-Smith pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. He is among 18 defendants connected to the gun trafficking who pleaded guilty. Jones and Woodard-Smith are the final defendants to be sentenced. Other convicted defendants include:

Denise Johnson, 26, of Beckley, sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license;

Donte Webster, 23, of Beckley, sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for making false statements in acquisition of firearms;

Derrick Woodard, also known as “D,” 27, of Philadelphia, sentenced to two years in prison for interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license;

Terri Lawhorn, 29, Fayetteville, sentenced to two years in prison for making false statements in acquisition of firearms;

Hassan Abdullah, also known as “San,” 28, of Philadelphia, sentenced to one year and six months in prison for interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license;

Maurice Johnson, 37, of Mount Hope, sentenced to one year in prison for interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license; making false statements in acquisition of firearms; and

Brandon Lawson, 33, Oak Hill, sentenced to nine months in prison for transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident.

The sentences were imposed by United States District Judge Frank W. Volk

Thompson praised the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), and the Philadelphia Police Department for their work on the investigation. He also complimented Assistant United States Attorneys Negar M. Kordestani and Steve Loew and the office’s trial team.