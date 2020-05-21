Scarbro man sentenced for dealing meth in Oak Hill

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 for a man who was dealing methamphetamine. James Cosby, Jr., 53, of Scarbro was sentenced to serve two to 10 years in prison by Chief Judge Paul Blake.

Cosby pleaded guilty on Feb. 20, 2020 to a charge of Delivery of Methamphetamine. He was arrested on May 8, 2017 after he sold meth in the Oak Hill, WV area to a person cooperating with law enforcement officers. Cosby had previous felony drug convictions in 2006 and 2013.

The crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. It was prosecuted by Fayette County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Campbell.

