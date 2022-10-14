BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A second arrest was made in connection to the shots that were fired at Beckley Chili Night on October 8, 2022.

After shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, detectives started an investigation and arrested one suspect, Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur.

After the first arrest, Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey explained that further arrests in the incident were expected. After further investigation by the Beckley Police Department, a second arrest has been made.

On October 14, 2022, Traysouan Gregsyia Robertson, 18, of Beckley, was arrested on six counts of Wanton Endangerment with a firearm in connection with the shots fired incident that took place uptown on October 8th, following Chili Night festivities.

This information was provided by Deputy Chief David S. Allard, and Chief Bailey commended the hard-work of investigators who spent hours reviewing surveillance video, conducting interviews and collecting evidence to secure the arrest of both individuals involved.