Sentencing held for man in Oak Hill break-in investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A hearing was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 for a man who pleaded guilty to breaking and entering charges. Cody Buckland, 23, of Fayetteville, WV was sentenced to serve one to 10 years in prison.

Buckland admitted he and Robert Chittum broke into storage units near Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill. The crimes happened in September 2017. He stole truck batteries and tools. Chittum was sentenced to prison in April 2019.

The case was investigated by the West Virginia State Police. Fayette County Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Crane handled the prosecution.