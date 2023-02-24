Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Several Law Enforcement agencies responded to a high-speed chase from Greenbrier to Monroe County.

According to Greenbrier County dispatch, a high speed chase began in the county and ended in Monroe County early in the morning of February 24, 2023. The chase started around 11:57 A.M.

An unknown car was involved, and multiple different law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, including Lewisburg Police Department, Greenbrier County Sheriffs Department, Monroe County Sheriffs Department, and State Police.

The chase began on Old Powell Road in Lewisburg, and continued through both Greenbrier and Monroe County before ending on Scott Hollow Road in Monroe County.

No reports of an arrest have been made yet, but the chase has been resolved and there is no present danger to the public.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.