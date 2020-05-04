Sex abuse arrest made in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Fayette County arrested a man from Victor, WV on Monday, May 4, 2020. Brenden Tracy Willis turned himself in to answer for felony warrants.

Willis is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse and two additional sex abuse charges. Investigators said the victim in the case brought attention to the situation by using a school computer.

The case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Child Protective Services and Just For Kids Advocacy Center. Willis is now going through the court process.