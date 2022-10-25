BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for enticing a minor to produce and transmit child pornography.

According to court documents, 56-year-old Robert Dale Eady was living at a St. Albans halfway house in May 2021 when he started talking with a 13-year-old boy who lived nearby.

He had been placed at the facility to finish a 15-year prison sentence for his conviction for distribution of child pornography in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on May 19, 2010.

Eady then later admitted that on May 4, 2021, during a live video call, he enticed and tried to persuade the young boy to show his genitals.

He then further admitted that he showed his genitals to the boy while they were on the phone video chatting.