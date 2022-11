BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Shady Spring man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Joseph Fitzgerald Davis pled guilty to the murder of Margaret Lilly in Shady Spring on June 8, 2020.

Davis pled guilty in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday and in return received life in prison with the possibility of parole.

