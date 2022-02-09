State Police Beckley Detachment searching for potential break-in suspects

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment needs assistance in identifying three people seen walking into the Go-Mart located at 405 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Sophia, West Virginia.

These three people were seen in the Sophia Go-Mart location on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at approximately 3:30pm and are potential suspects in both a Fraudulent Check and Breaking and Entering Investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper S.A. Wickline at the West Virginia State Police Beckley or to call 304-256-6700.

