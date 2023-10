PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The search continues for the suspect in an armed robbery at the BP gas station on Athens Road in Princeton.

Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with the West Virginia State Police confirmed to 59News the WVSP needs the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The suspect is a white man, approximately 5’6 to 5’8, who left the scene on foot after the robbery.

If you have any information or tips, you can contact Sr. Trooper Fox at (304) 425-2101.